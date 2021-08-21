Romelu Lukaku: 'Chelsea Team Is So Talent, It's Ridiculous'

August 21, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Makes 'Ridiculous' Admission About Chelsea Squad

Massive, massive praise from the Belgian.
Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku has lavished praise onto his Chelsea teammates after hailing the squad as ridiculously talented.

Chelsea have made the perfect start to their 2021/22 campaign under Thomas Tuchel, already lifting their first piece of silverware as well as winning their opening Premier League match against Crystal Palace following a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge

Tuchel's men have come into the new season off the back of their Champions League triumph in Porto back in May against Manchester City, and are looking to hunt down their rivals for the league title this time round.

sipa_34577333 (1)

They have strengthened their position by adding another string to their arrow with the signing of Lukaku from Inter Milan to bolster their already quality front line. 

But despite many of Lukaku's new teammates including Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso hailing the Belgian's return to west London, Lukaku has thrown praise on the rest of the team and is looking forward to playing with them.

What Romelu Lukaku said

"The Chelsea team is so talented, it's ridiculous," said Lukaku to the official Chelsea website. "I've seen the games they've played in the last three months of the season, to see the positions, the chances they create, it's great for a striker. I look forward to playing with everyone."

He is expected to make his second debut for the club against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates in the Premier League

