Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea Won the UCL Final Before They Kicked Off vs Man City

Romelu Lukaku has revealed why he had a gut feeling Chelsea would win the Champions League final against Manchester City before a ball was even kicked in Porto.

The 28-year-old has joined the European Champions after returning 'home' this summer following a £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan.

Lukaku joins a quality-packed squad under Thomas Tuchel's tutelage, who are all brimming with confidence after the Champions League and Super Cup triumphs.

Chelsea's triumph in Porto was secured thanks to Kai Havertz's goal just before half-time in Porto to see off Pep Guardiola's men by the single goal.

Reflecting and looking back on the club's second European Cup in nine years, Lukaku revealed why he thought Chelsea would win on May 29.

It was all down to the pre-match energy.

What Romelu Lukaku said

"They showed the Manchester City players and the Chelsea players," he started in an interview with the official Chelsea website. "When I looked at the Chelsea players, especially Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, the focus, I was like 'I know that look, I know that focus'. I knew it was over."



What else Romelu Lukaku has said

"The Chelsea team is so talented, it's ridiculous," he added. "I've seen the games they've played in the last three months of the season, to see the positions, the chances they create, it's great for a striker. I look forward to playing with everyone."

