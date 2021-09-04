Romelu Lukaku Confirms Several Chelsea Bids Before Club Record Transfer

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku confirmed that the Blues made several offers for the Belgian during the transfer window.

The Blues signed Lukaku in a club record £97.5 million transfer.

Speaking during the internatioanl break, Lukaku confirmed the bids.

It was previously reported that Chelsea had a bid of €110 million plus Davide Zappacosta rejected as Inter Milan preferred a straight cash deal.

The sides agreed on a Chelsea club record fee of £97.5 million to bring Lukaku back to the club, after leaving Stamford Bridge back in 2014.

When asked about his return to the club, Lukaku said: “When Chelsea made their third offer I knew it was serious and I was no longer with my head in Milan. Chelsea offered €110m plus Zappacosta, but Inter said no,

“So I told Inzaghi: Inter pulled me out of shit but I wanna leave only because of Chelsea.”

The Belgian started his second spell at the club in the perfect way, scoring as the Blues beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates.

He impressed on his second match for the club, holding the ball up as ten man Chelsea drew with Liverpool at Anfield.

The forward will be looking to build on his good start as the Blues face Aston Villa after the international break.

The Belgian bagged two goals in his coutry's latest game against Estonia and will play another World Cup qualifier before returning to Cobham for Chelsea training next week.

