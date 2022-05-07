Skip to main content

Romelu Lukaku Creates History After Netting Chelsea Penalty Despite Wolves Draw

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku became the first ever player to score a left-footed penalty in the Premier League for the Blues.

The Belgian striker registered both of his side's goals on Saturday afternoon in their gritty 2-2 draw with Wolves.

Following a quiet first half, Lukaku burst into action in the second 45 minutes, earning himself and scoring a penalty, before firing a long-range shot into the Wolves net two minutes later.

With his goal in the 56th minute for the Blues, Lukaku became the Blues' first ever player to score a left-footed penalty in the Premier League.

In the absence of regular penalty taker Jorginho due to injury, Lukaku stepped up and slotted the ball in the bottom left corner, sending Jose Sa the wrong way.

In doing so, the former Inter Milan striker scored his first Premier League goal of 2022, having not scored in the league since their trip to Brighton at the end of December.

Lukaku went on to become his side's leading goal scorer in all competitions with 14 goals to his name, despite his struggle to fit back in at Stamford Bridge this season.

The 28-year-old also earned himself his second start in the league since February, having been replaced in recent games up front by Kai Havertz.

His two goals against Wolves on the weekend will undoubtedly give him a much-needed confidence boost ahead of future fixtures, with the Blues set to face Liverpool in the FA Cup final next week.

