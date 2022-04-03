Skip to main content
Romelu Lukaku Currently in a 'Good Place' at Chelsea, Says Belgium Manager Roberto Martinez

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has insisted his striker Romelu Lukaku is 'in a good place' under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea at the moment, despite many thinking otherwise.

The 28-year-old has failed to start his side's last five Premier League games, with Germany international Kai Havertz seeming far more effective under Tuchel in the Blues' no. nine role.

Ever since signing for the European champions last summer for a transfer fee of £97.5 million, the Belgian talisman has scored a total of 12 goals in 35 appearances, underwhelming several Blues fans.

imago1010994048h

In a recent interview, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez confirmed that his star striker is 'in a good place' at Stamford Bridge right now.

“We always speak," said Martinez, as quoted by the Sun.

“I have a very close relationship with all my players. I would never tell a player what to do but we always share thoughts.

“At the moment Romelu is in a good place. He is so committed.

"He was delighted to win the Club World Cup and the next step is to finish the season strong with Chelsea and make sure he can feel very important."

The Spaniard went on to discuss how he will assess Lukaku's performances ahead of the 2022 World Cup in the winter months.

imago0043335572h

“We are talking about players, like Romelu, who have got over 100 caps and are part of this group of players who know the national team inside out.

“I’m not going to judge or assess the condition of any player until after the summer because it is not a normal situation.

“It is still seven months to the World Cup and probably you will go into the details of how a player feels when it gets closer to it than now."

imago1010994188h
