Romelu Lukaku Declares That He is 'Ready' to Make Second Chelsea Debut Against Arsenal

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has declared himself fit and ready as he said "I can play" in his first official interview with the club.

The striker has been on media duties all day Monday and is in line to feature against Arsenal.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Lukaku admitted that he is ready to start on Sunday.

He said: "I’m ready so it’s just about getting into the team and trying to prove myself to the coaches that if I’m needed, I can play. We all have to compete throughout the week to earn our starting spot.

"For me it’s going to be a new fight but we’re all fighting for one cause – to make sure that Chelsea win! I’ll make sure that in training I give 100 per cent every day and make sure that I’m ready for each game."

Chelsea face Arsenal on matchday two of the 2021/22 Premier League season following a 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on the opening day.

Thomas Tuchel hinted that Lukaku would be available for selection against the Gunners and this has been confirmed by the player.

Speaking on his potential debut, Lukaku said: "I’m happy the first one is a big game away at Arsenal so hopefully we can prepare ourselves well and get a good result."

The Blues will be looking for a positive result at the Emirates as Tuchel's side mount a Premier League title challenge this season.

