'It's a Childhood Dream for me' - Romelu Lukaku is Delighted With His First Stamford Bridge Goals

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has spoken about his joy of scoring at Stamford Bridge after his brace against Aston Villa.

The Belgian got himself onto the scoresheet twice against today's visitors, with the first coming after just 15 minutes and the second arriving in stoppage time at the end of the second half.

His goals take his Premier League tally up to three for the season in as many games, which confirms a successful start to his second stint at the Blues.

SIPA USA

Shortly after the game, he spoke to Sky Sports and said, "It's great. It's a childhood dream for me."

For the first goal, Lukaku was able to get on the end of a delightful defence-splitting through ball from Mateo Kovacic, cut inside onto his right foot and fire it into the back of the net.

His second was the product of some great play from Cesar Azpilicueta on the right-hand side. The club captain's pass found the feet of the striker, who proceeded to blast it into the roof of the net from the edge of the box.

SIPA USA

His goals capped an excellent all-round performance from the team, but Lukaku made it clear that the hard work doesn't stop there.

He added, "I'm very happy to be in this situation but the work has to keep going."

Chelsea's star striker is in a hot run of form at the moment having scored three times for Belgium during the international break, with his goals today making it five in his last three for club and country.

With Zenit and Spurs approaching, Lukaku will surely want to maintain his great start to the season and find himself on the scoresheet once again.

