Romelu Lukaku Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Start Since £97.5M Summer Return

Romelu Lukaku has opened up on his first two months at Chelsea after making the £97.5 million return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The 28-year-old rejoined the Blues from Inter Milan as they splashed the cash to land the centre-forward to add to Thomas Tuchel's attacking firepower that had just won the Champions League.

Lukaku was seen as one of the final pieces of the jigsaw in west London, completing a return to the club he initially left in 2014.

Chelsea are yet to fully adapt to life with Lukaku leading the line. He has scored four goals in his first nine appearances this season, but the forwards aren't all yet following the same hymn sheet.

It'll take time for Lukaku, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and co to build the connection and chemistry, and the next chance they will have is against Brentford on Saturday evening.

Lukaku ended is goal drought for club and country last week, netting for Belgium, but has since returned to Chelsea following a minor 'muscle overload' issue.

He has since delivered his verdict on his start under Tuchel this season, hailing his new teammates in the process.

What Romelu Lukaku said

"Now, it feels good," Lukaku told the official Chelsea website on his start at Stamford Bridge following his summer return.

"I’m very happy with the opportunity and we’ve started really well as a team. My team-mates have made life very easy for me and the coach is doing a great job. Our performances have been good but we’re always looking for the next challenge."

After leaving in 2014 and growing, and developing as a player elsewhere both in England and abroad, Lukaku noted the changes he has seen in himself.

He added: "I’m much more calm. I’ve matured with fatherhood and I’m more laidback. After winning in Italy and knowing what it takes to get there, that really helped me. In the last three years, I’ve been able to build something that I can take on for the rest of my career.

"It can be complicated but when you really set your mind to do something and you really dedicate everything that you have to that goal, you can achieve it. I recognised my little qualities and talent but I also knew what I was not good at and I really spent a lot of time working on those attributes to be the complete package."

