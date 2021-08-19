Romelu Lukaku Discusses His Role in 'Hungry' Chelsea Squad Following Club Record Move

Romelu Lukaku has discussed his role at Chelsea following his return to the club from Inter Milan.

The striker rejoined Chelsea in a club record fee move of £97.5 million and is hoping to make his debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking on Chelsea FC's 5th Stand App, Lukaku discussed his role at the club.

Photo by Chelsea FC

Standing over the pictures of all the trophies that Chelsea have won since Lukaku left in 2014, he discussed the hunger of the club.

"If you see all the trophies that the club has won since I left, it shows that the club is always hungry." he said. "I think the players now know what it takes to win because they won two trophies in the last six months."

Thomas Tuchel was keen to bring in a world-class forward this summer as he looked for a striker to add goals to his impressive European Champions.

Lukaku is a proven goal scorer, scoring at every club he has been at.

Photo by Chelsea FC

The Belgian is relishing his new challenge and believes that he will fit in very well at Chelsea.

He said: "For me now as a player I will try to add to what they have with the way that I play. I think we are going to gel well. I'm ready to help the team, for sure."

Chelsea face Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday and Lukaku will be looking to make his second Chelsea debut.

