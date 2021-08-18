Romelu Lukaku: Dream of Playing for Chelsea Now A Reality

Romelu Lukaku has turned his dreams into reality after returning to Chelsea this summer.

The 28-year-old return to Chelsea for the second time following a club-record transfer from Inter Milan. They paid the Italian side £97.5 million for his services which saw him pen a five-year contract in west London.

Lukaku left the Blues back in 2014 for Everton but has come back as a brand new player, in his prime and ready to fire Chelsea towards a Premier League title.

Chelsea FC

The Belgian's goalscoring record in recent seasons speaks for itself at Inter. He netted 30 goals and assisted 10 times in 44 appearances in all competitions during the 2020/21 season.

Now he joins the European champions. Chelsea got the centre-forward they craved. Lukaku was the name, Lukaku arrived home to take care of unfinished business.

He trained in front of the Chelsea fans for the first time at the open training session at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Lukaku is delighted to be back in west London, but is ready to get off the mark following his dream return.

What Romelu Lukaku said

“The dream is reality now," admitted Lukaku. "I have to prove on the pitch now. It’s time to get to work and let my performance do the talking.

"It’s good to be back. You fight to achieve your dreams. I’m here now and I can’t wait to be on the pitch."

Lukaku is expected to make his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates.

