Revealed: Romelu Lukaku Dreamed of Chelsea Move While at Man Utd

Romelu Lukaku had a move to Chelsea in his head in his final season at Manchester United, says his agent Federico Pastorello.

The 28-year-old left Chelsea in 2014 as a 21-year-old who failed to make the impact at Stamford Bridge that he had hoped for when joining from Anderlecht in 2011.

He wanted to follow in the footsteps of Didier Drogba, but first time around it just didn't work out. He left, joined Everton and then made the switch to Manchester United in 2017.

Lukaku was close to rejoining Chelsea but. then under the wing of super-agent Mino Raiola, the Belgian moved to Old Trafford. He was only there for two seasons. Inter Milan made their move for the Belgium international and a transfer was agreed.

His record in Italy was formidable. 64 goals and 16 assists in 95 appearances. Lukaku reignited himself and became one of the world' best strikers.

Unfinished business at Chelsea was always on Lukaku's mind. Ever since he left in 2014. And that was proven in 2017 when he was close to returning as he dreamed of a move back to the capital.

But also as well as in 2019 during his final season at Manchester United. Pastorello admitted Lukaku was thinking about the Blues, as well as Real Madrid, which has finally seen him complete his mission of returning to the Blues.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pastorello revealed: "During his last season at Man United he always had Chelsea in his head. Real Madrid as well I have to admit. That is another dream of his in terms of imagining his career, but Chelsea was always 100 per cent his target.

"They were the love of his childhood so there was always this desire to come back. It was a question of pride. He had that in his head and his heart."

Lukaku finally returned home in the summer as Chelsea agreed and paid a club-record £97.5 million to acquire him from Inter Milan.

