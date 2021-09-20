Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea's 3-0 Win Against Spurs

September 20, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Expresses Delight Following Chelsea's Win vs Spurs

Romelu Lukaku has expressed his joy via social media following Chelsea's win over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues travelled to north London and beat Nuno Espirito Santo's side 3-0 in the London derby.

The win then put Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table, level on points with Liverpool and Manchester United.

After the game, the Blues' new signing Romelu Lukaku took to Instagram to post a picture of the boys huddling around N'Golo Kante, after he got his name on the scoresheet, with the caption, "let's goooooo".

Despite having a largely quiet game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lukaku has been a key asset to Chelsea this season already, having scored four goals from his first five games.

The Tottenham defence made sure to focus closely on Lukaku, not letting him have too much space to move to try and contain goals from the Blues.

Instead, Thomas Tuchel's boys were forced to turn to other players to provide the goals with Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger all finding the net.

Lukaku's arrival in west London came at the perfect time as many Chelsea fans were unhappy with Timo Werner's contribution at the club.

The German signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2020 and struggled a lot throughout the season to find the net.

Since Lukaku has returned, he has looked like the man to take Chelsea's goalscoring tally to new levels, after the Blues' top scorer in the league last season was Jorginho with a mere seven goals.

