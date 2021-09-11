'I'm Very Happy' - Romelu Lukaku Confirms His Joy Over Chelsea's 3-0 win against Aston Villa

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has stated his delight over his team's 3-0 win against Aston Villa this evening.

The Blues opened the scoring after just 15 minutes thanks to a great finish from the Belgian, with Mateo Kovacic doubling his side's lead shortly after the start of the second half.

Lukaku sealed the three points in stoppage time, guiding Chelsea to second in the Premier League table.

In an interview with Sky Sports after the full time whistle, he said, "I'm very happy with the win, it was an important game for us.

"The coach said it was about focus and motivation. We showed the will to win from the first minute."

Today's win means Chelsea remain unbeaten since the start of the season.

Other victories against Crystal Palace and Arsenal, as well as a well-fought draw away at Liverpool, mean that Chelsea have started the season as they mean to go on.

SIPA USA

Lukaku also touched upon the build-up for his first goal of the evening, which was assisted by fellow goalscorer Kovacic.

He said, "The coach said before the game that when we recover the ball we have to play it forward quickly, Kova [Mateo Kovacic] made a brilliant pass."

Thanks to his brace today, Lukaku is now on three goals in three games since arriving in the summer for a club-record fee.

His goals against Villa were also the first he's scored at Stamford Bridge during his career, and he has therefore established a strong start to his second stint at the club.

