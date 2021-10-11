Romelu Lukaku Full of Praise For Teammates & Coach Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea and Belgium talisman Romelu Lukaku has come out full of praise for his Blues teammates, as well as first team head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 28-year-old joined Chelsea for a reported fee of £97.5 million, and went on to score four goals in his first four appearances for the west London side.

He previously featured for the Blues between the years of 2011 and 2014, making just 15 appearances, in which he failed to get on the scoresheet once.

Photo by Sipa USA

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Lukaku explained how happy he is back at Stamford Bridge, surrounded by such accomplished players and staff.

"Now, it feels good. I’m very happy with the opportunity and we’ve started really well as a team.

"My team-mates have made life very easy for me and the coach is doing a great job.

"Our performances have been good but we’re always looking for the next challenge."

The club's number nine went on to discuss how much he has improved in his time spent away from the Bridge.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

"I’m much more calm," he continued. "I’ve matured with fatherhood and I’m more laidback.

"After winning in Italy and knowing what it takes to get there, that really helped me.

"In the last three years, I’ve been able to build something that I can take on for the rest of my career."

After spending some time away from England on the international break, Lukaku returns to London in preparation for Chelsea's weekend Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday, where he will hope to get some more game time.

