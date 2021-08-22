Romelu Lukaku Gives Honest Verdict on His Performance vs Arsenal

He got off to a fine start.

Romelu Lukaku has given an honest reflection on his 'dominant' performance against Arsenal.

The forward scored on his second debut for Chelsea and was impressive, bullying the Gunners defenders.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the 2-0 victory, Lukaku described his performance as dominant.

The 28-year-old club record signing smiled as he said: "Dominant, I’d say. Dominant."

Lukaku was not wrong as he bullied Pablo Mari and Rob Holding in the Arsenal defence after opening his Chelsea account just 15 minutes into the match at the Emirates.

Lukaku continued: "I try to improve every time. I try to improve every time. I have a long way to go.

"It was good to win, to start well. Now we have to keep working, keep building, keep getting stronger. The Premier League is a really competitive league but we are ready for the challenge and hopefully we can improve on this."

The Belgian won the man of the match award as he looked impressive in Thomas Tuchel's side and completed a full 90 minutes on his return to the Premier League.

Lukaku created space for his fellow players, dragging several defenders into his space to open up areas of the pitch for his teammates.

The number nine will be looking to build on the impressive performance as Chelsea travel to Anfield next weekend to face Liverpool, who have also won both their matches in the Premier League.

The match at Anfield is followed by an international break before Lukaku will make his home debut against Aston Villa next month.

