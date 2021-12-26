Skip to main content
Romelu Lukaku Gives Verdict on Goalscoring Return for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Author:

Chelsea's match-winner Romelu Lukaku has given his verdict on his goalscoring return to action for the Blues in a 3-1 victory against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The forward scored after just six minutes into his appearance and won a late penalty for his side.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Lukaku provided his verdict on his performance and goal.

When asked to describe his finish, he said: "It's about my movement. Over the last years my movement is better. I try to be less static and be on the move all the time. The cross was brilliant. I came across my man to flick it in.

"I think that's my preferred actions, running into space and losing my speed and power. The defender made contact and Jorgi finished it off for us."

The Blues forward inspired his side to complete their turnaround, joining the action with the scores level at 1-1.

From the first minute of his appearance, Lukaku bullied Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa and had the better of the pair on two ocassions.

The first saw Lukaku nip ahead of Mings to head in just minutes into the second-half before deep into added time, the Belgian powered his way past Konsa and into the box before being brought down by the defender for a penalty.

The victory sees Chelsea go six points behind Manchester City and level on points with title rivals Liverpool after Boxing Day.

