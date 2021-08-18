Romelu Lukaku Hails Chelsea Squad & Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Expected Second Debut vs Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku is looking forward to working with the 'hungry' Chelsea squad under Thomas Tuchel's tutelage.

The 28-year-old is set to make his debut for Chelsea for the second time after joining the club for a record £97.5 million, smashing the previous record paid for Kai Havertz last summer.

Lukaku has declared himself available for the London derby against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, ready to lead the Blues attack against the Gunners.

"I’ve been training. I did a full pre-season. Now I try to get my teammates better and I’m available if the manager wants to play me."

Chelsea won their opening game of the 2021/22 season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and Lukaku will be keen to get off the mark in his second Blues spell at the weekend.

And ahead of the city clash, the 28-year-old has commented on his new teammates and manager.

"It’s a good feeling," said Lukaku on his emotions after completing the return to Stamford Bridge. "The guys are very hungry, they want to keep winning. In training I could see there’s a good intensity. The coach is clear with his ideas. We want to keep working hard to keep improving. That fits with my ambitions. The team want to improve."

Lukaku is ready for battle against Mikel Arteta's side. He and the rest of the squad remain focused on the challenge awaiting them in north London.

He added on the derby: "I just look at my team and focus on the players we have. It’s going to be a tough game, a big game, a London derby. We are preparing ourselves for battle. We want to keep building after the good result we had."

