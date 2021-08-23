Romelu Lukaku Hails 'Talented & Very Hungry' Chelsea Duo Kai Havertz & Mason Mount

Romelu Lukaku feels blessed to be playing alongside the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount following his switch to Chelsea this summer.

The 28-year-old lined up next to the Blues duo on Sunday against Arsenal as he made his second debut for the club after sealing his £97.5 million switch from Inter Milan.

Lukaku, Havertz and Mount were chosen by Thomas Tuchel to lead the line in north London and they found the net within 15 minutes. Reece James played a low ball across the box for Lukaku to tap in from yards out to open the scoring.

James added Chelsea's second 20 minutes later to seal a 2-0 win.

Chelsea have plenty of attacking options at their disposal. Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner came on from the bench, while Callum Hudson-Odoi was an unused substitution and Christian Pulisic was left out of the squad due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Lukaku was delighted to fit in with ease and combine with Havertz and Mount, but knows whoever he plays with will be a 'dangerous' combination.

What Romelu Lukaku said

"It was great, we had great combinations," Lukaku said of playing with Havertz and Mount.

"Those boys are very talented, very hungry. I feel blessed to be in a situation like this. There’s many, many players that I can like up with in the team and the coach has a lot of players at his disposal. It’s up to us to make sure that we train well and he has to make his choices. Whoever plays is going to be dangerous."

