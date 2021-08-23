August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Romelu Lukaku Makes Glowing Kai Havertz & Mason Mount Admission

Chelsea will be a threat in the forward areas this season.
Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku feels blessed to be playing alongside the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount following his switch to Chelsea this summer.

The 28-year-old lined up next to the Blues duo on Sunday against Arsenal as he made his second debut for the club after sealing his £97.5 million switch from Inter Milan

Lukaku, Havertz and Mount were chosen by Thomas Tuchel to lead the line in north London and they found the net within 15 minutes. Reece James played a low ball across the box for Lukaku to tap in from yards out to open the scoring.

James added Chelsea's second 20 minutes later to seal a 2-0 win

sipa_34676035

Chelsea have plenty of attacking options at their disposal. Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner came on from the bench, while Callum Hudson-Odoi was an unused substitution and Christian Pulisic was left out of the squad due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Lukaku was delighted to fit in with ease and combine with Havertz and Mount, but knows whoever he plays with will be a 'dangerous' combination. 

What Romelu Lukaku said

"It was great, we had great combinations," Lukaku said of playing with Havertz and Mount. 

sipa_34677172

"Those boys are very talented, very hungry. I feel blessed to be in a situation like this. There’s many, many players that I can like up with in the team and the coach has a lot of players at his disposal. It’s up to us to make sure that we train well and he has to make his choices. Whoever plays is going to be dangerous."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

E9aWNZjWUAcvcwd
News

Romelu Lukaku Hails 'Talented & Very Hungry' Chelsea Duo Kai Havertz & Mason Mount

sipa_33273636
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Reach 'Verbal Agreement' With Chelsea for Kurt Zouma - Personal Terms Stalling Deal

1006144877
News

Why Thomas Tuchel Was 'Uncomfortable' During Chelsea's 2-0 Win Over Arsenal

sipa_33808110
Transfer News

Report: Davide Zappacosta to Atalanta 'All Done' - Set to Arrive in Italy on Monday to Finalise Permanent Deal

sipa_34676617
News

Romelu Lukaku: 'Physically I'm 100%' After Netting On Chelsea Debut

sipa_34677172
News

Romelu Lukaku to Arsenal One Day? Chelsea Forward Says 'No'

pjimage (12)
News

Thomas Tuchel Credits Frank Lampard for Role in Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

1006144877
News

Thomas Tuchel Remains Unsure If Game Management Is Possible in Premier League