Romelu Lukaku Hands Chelsea Major Selection Boost for Aston Villa Clash

Romelu Lukaku offered Chelsea a selection boost ahead of their home match against Aston Villa on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old went for scans on his thigh earlier this week after being released from the Belgium national team early due to missing their match against Russia through suspension.

Lukaku confirmed he'd return to Chelsea once he had completed scans.

"I'll have a scan of my thigh first," he said earlier this week. "I have been struggling with a minor issue for a while. Then I will return to Chelsea."

It made the forward a doubt for this weekend's clash against Aston Villa on Saturday but he has appeared for training on Thursday at Cobham indicating he is fit and ready for selection come the weekend.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Mateo Kovacic also returned to Cobham following international duty. Meanwhile, Edouard Mendy was in high spirits on Thursday.

Lukaku has made a blistering start to his Blues career for the second time. It only took him 15 minutes to net on his debut last month and he will be looking to add to his tally against Villa.

Chelsea could be without Christian Pulisic though against Dean Smith's men. He suffered an ankle injury while on duty for USMNT earlier this week.

