Romelu Lukaku Sets New Record for Least Touches in Premier League Game

Romelu Lukaku Has Game to Forget in Win Against Crystal Palace

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku had a game to forget as his side beat Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues were 1-0 victors against the Eagles at Selhurst Park, courtesy of Hakim Ziyech's late goal in south London.

However despite his crucial goals last week in the Club World Cup, Lukaku was unable to really threaten Chelsea's opponents as he led the attack.

According to OptaJoe, the Belgian striker was only able to get seven touches of the ball against Palace.

This is the fewest in the Premier League for a player who has played the full 90 minutes of a game since the records began back in the 03/04 season.

It was also mentioned that one of those touches was from kick-off, meaning he only touched the ball six times in open play.

Lukaku remains on ten goals for the season since he returned to the club in the summer, making 28 appearances in the current campaign.

On his performance, Tuchel wasn't too concerned with the Belgian's lack of touches.

He said: "I'm not so sure if I have a good answer. I don't know what it says. It says he was obviously not involved and could not make a point today. I am not sure if it says so much about us in general."

Chelsea struggled against Palace at the weekend as they played their first game in the league since the end of January when they beat Spurs 2-0.

N'Golo Kante had their best chance of the opening 45 minutes, but the Blues failed to threaten much after that as the hosts grew into the game.

Ziyech thought he had scored the opener with around 20 minutes remaining but it was ruled out for an offside in the buildup via VAR.

However he was able to get on the scoresheet eventually, scoring with just a minute remaining in normal time.

