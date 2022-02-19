Romelu Lukaku Sets New Record for Least Touches in Premier League Game

Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Romelu Lukaku Has Game to Forget in Win Against Crystal Palace

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku had a game to forget as his side beat Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. 

The Blues were 1-0 victors against the Eagles at Selhurst Park, courtesy of Hakim Ziyech's late goal in south London. 

However despite his crucial goals last week in the Club World Cup, Lukaku was unable to really threaten Chelsea's opponents as he led the attack. 

According to OptaJoe, the Belgian striker was only able to get seven touches of the ball against Palace.

This is the fewest in the Premier League for a player who has played the full 90 minutes of a game since the records began back in the 03/04 season.

It was also mentioned that one of those touches was from kick-off, meaning he only touched the ball six times in open play.

Lukaku remains on ten goals for the season since he returned to the club in the summer, making 28 appearances in the current campaign.

imago1009985151h

Read More

On his performance, Tuchel wasn't too concerned with the Belgian's lack of touches.

He said: "I'm not so sure if I have a good answer. I don't know what it says. It says he was obviously not involved and could not make a point today. I am not sure if it says so much about us in general."

Chelsea struggled against Palace at the weekend as they played their first game in the league since the end of January when they beat Spurs 2-0.

N'Golo Kante had their best chance of the opening 45 minutes, but the Blues failed to threaten much after that as the hosts grew into the game.

Chels win

Ziyech thought he had scored the opener with around 20 minutes remaining but it was ruled out for an offside in the buildup via VAR.

However he was able to get on the scoresheet eventually, scoring with just a minute remaining in normal time.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009983280h
News

Romelu Lukaku Sets New Record for Least Touches in Premier League Game

By Rob Calcutt
25 seconds ago
imago1009982833h
News

'Small Number of Chances' - Hakim Ziyech Comments on Chelsea's Tough Win Against Crystal Palace

By Rob Calcutt
30 minutes ago
pjimage (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Are Exhausted From Their Club World Cup Trip

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1009566060h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Want to Sign' Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1009983602h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Giving Best Despite Below-Par Performances

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1009984553h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Reasons for Chelsea's Struggles in Crystal Palace Win

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
pjimage (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Win Over Crystal Palace as Blues Snatch Late Victory

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1009983618h
News

Chelsea Win Back-to-Back League Games for First Time Since October 2021

By Rob Calcutt
3 hours ago