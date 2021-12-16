Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Heaps Praise on Former Club Everton Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Author:

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has been full on praise when discussing his former side Everton as Thomas Tuchel's men prepare to face the Toffees.

The Blues' game was in doubt due to three positive COVID-19 tests but is set to go ahead, with Lukaku hoping to face off against his former employers.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Lukaku discussed his former club and praised the Toffee's fans.

imago1008453111h

He said: "I had very good years over there,

Read More

"Everton were very important for me in my formation as a young footballer. They gave me the opportunity to put myself on the map in the Premier League. The fans are brilliant, playing at Goodison was very good for me, and I enjoyed every minute of it."

The Belgian then continued to discuss how important it was for him to be at a club like Everton, departing Stamford Bridge in 2014 on a permanent deal to Merseyside.

"It was very important for me to be at a place where I could get minutes and learn the game. Everton gave me that freedom. It will be good to see those people again, some of the players and members of staff who are still there, and greeting the fans will be good." he concluded.

Chelsea will be hoping for no less than three points when they take on Rafa Benitez's side as they look to keep up pace at the tp of the Premier League table, currently sitting third.

