Romelu Lukaku: 'I'm Available' For Debut in Arsenal Clash

August 18, 2021
Romelu Lukaku: 'I'm Available' For Arsenal Clash

Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku has made himself available for Chelsea's London derby against Arsenal on Sunday.

The striker could make his Chelsea debut at the Emirates following his transfer from Inter Milan.

Speaking at a press conference after the Blues' open training session at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku has revealed that he is available for selection.

Lukaku ready

He said: "I’ve been training. I did a full pre-season. Now I try to get my teammates better and I’m available if the manager wants to play me."

The forward also confirmed that he has taken the number nine shirt ahead of his Chelsea career resuming.

The number has been vacant since Tammy Abraham departed for AS Roma and now it will be taken by the Belgian.

Lukkau 9

Chelsea will be looking to make it two wins out of two on Sunday as they face Arsenal.

The Blues began the 2021/22 season with a victory at home to Crystal Palace whilst Arsenal lost 2-0 at Premier League newboys Brentford.

What else did Lukaku say?

Speaking on his move, Lukaku said: “The dream is reality now. I have to prove on the pitch now. It’s time to get to work and let my performance do the talking.”

He continued to discuss what is important to him: “I think a lot is about communication. I’m a guy who is very open minded. I always ask my teammates questions. I ask what they want from me.

"The next couple of weeks is important for me to be open to the mindset. We have a certain type of playing style here. I don’t have to adapt too much as with the national team we play in the same system. I will adapt to find a way to help the team.”

