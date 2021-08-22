Romelu Lukaku is Only Interested in Winning Ahead of Chelsea Debut

Romelu Lukaku has declared that he is only interested in talking about winning ahead of his second Chelsea debut, following his return to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan.

The forward rejoined Chelsea in a club record £97.5 million transfer and is looking to win trophies with the club.

Speaking ahead of the match against Arsenal as quoted by the Mail Online, Lukaku discussed his emotions.

Talking about his ambitions, Lukaku said: "I’ve never been a guy who talks about personal ambitions and things like that. I don’t talk about individual records and numbers because that’s not me. All I’m interested in talking about is winning."

The forward has also admitted that he wants to redeem himself after leaving the club in 2014 and will be looking to get off to a bright start as he is expected to make his debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

"When the interest came along, for me, I was like listen: 'here I can get the opportunity to redeem myself but also hopefully to win in the end, but we have to work for it'." he said.

The Belgian will be looking to help Chelsea challenge for the Premier League title and retain the Blues' Champions League crown in the 2021/22 season.

Chelsea face Arsenal following a 3-0 opening day victory against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku will make his home debut against Aston Villa following the match at the Emirates.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube