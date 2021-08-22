August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Romelu Lukaku is Only Interested in Winning Ahead of Chelsea Debut

Author:
Publish date:

Romelu Lukaku has declared that he is only interested in talking about winning ahead of his second Chelsea debut, following his return to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan.

The forward rejoined Chelsea in a club record £97.5 million transfer and is looking to win trophies with the club.

Speaking ahead of the match against Arsenal as quoted by the Mail Online, Lukaku discussed his emotions.

Lukaku happy to be back

Talking about his ambitions, Lukaku said: "I’ve never been a guy who talks about personal ambitions and things like that. I don’t talk about individual records and numbers because that’s not me. All I’m interested in talking about is winning."

The forward has also admitted that he wants to redeem himself after leaving the club in 2014 and will be looking to get off to a bright start as he is expected to make his debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

"When the interest came along, for me, I was like listen: 'here I can get the opportunity to redeem myself but also hopefully to win in the end, but we have to work for it'." he said.

Lukaku on arsenal

The Belgian will be looking to help Chelsea challenge for the Premier League title and retain the Blues' Champions League crown in the 2021/22 season.

Chelsea face Arsenal following a 3-0 opening day victory against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku will make his home debut against Aston Villa following the match at the Emirates.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

News

Romelu Lukaku is Only Interested in Winning Ahead of Chelsea Debut

sipa_32109414
News

'Are You Sure?' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Frank Lampard Admission Following Chelsea Sack & Hire

Jorginho
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Very Important' Jorginho Ahead of Arsenal Clash

D125C4FE-1634-49FE-9363-A5A5335A31A7
Transfer News

AC Milan to Explore Hakim Ziyech Deal in 'Final Days' of Transfer Window

sipa_34577582
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Arsenal: Lukaku Set for Debut as Kante Returns

sipa_34580011
News

The Full Chelsea Squad Available to Face Arsenal in the Premier League

sipa_34577582
News

The Latest Chelsea Team News to Face Arsenal: Lukaku, Kante, Ziyech & Pulisic

pjimage (2)
News

Why Christian Pulisic Isn't Playing for Chelsea vs Arsenal