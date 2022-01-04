'I'm Sorry For the Upset I Caused' - Romelu Lukaku Issues Apology to Chelsea Fans

Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Romelu Lukaku Issues Message to Chelsea Fans After Recent Saga

Author:

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has issued a message to his club's fans after the recent saga regarding comments he made at the beginning of December. 

The Blues man spoke to Sky Sport Italia and revealed that he is unhappy with his situation at the club. 

However, he has issued an apology to manager Thomas Tuchel and has now addressed Chelsea fans to explain the comments he made. 

imago1008890643h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website Lukaku apologised for the comments he made, which caused a lot of anger and dismay in the fanbase over the last few days.

"To the Chelsea fans, I'm sorry for the upset I caused. You guys know the connection I've had with this club since my teenage years. I totally understand you guys being upset.

Read More

"It's up to me to restore your trust now. I will do my best, show commitment every day on the training ground and in the games to make sure we win games."

In the interview with Sky Sport Italia he said: "I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

imago1008907482h

There was also speculation that he wanted to return to his former club Inter Milan despite being back at Chelsea for just four months, with the striker being dropped from the squad in the Premier League draw against Liverpool.

He could be set for a return to the side in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

