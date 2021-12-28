Romelu Lukaku Labels Himself as 'Multi-Dimensional' in Message to Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has labelled himself as a 'multi-dimensional' striker as he sends a message to Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

The 28-year-old returned to action against Aston Villa and won the Man of the Match award, scoring just six minutes after his introduction and won a penalty late on.

When asked by ESPN Brasil about any conversations he's had with Tuchel, Lukaku opened up and discussed what he can offer the German.

"Me and the coach had a couple of conversations about what he wanted for me," he admitted. "I told him I'm multi-dimensional. It's about having a bit of clarity about how he wants to use me."



Lukaku has had a tough return to the club, plagued by injury and having recently tested positive for Covid-19.

However, he has looked good when played as his second debut for the club saw the Belgian bully Arsenal's defence before scoring on his return.

His home debut saw Lukaku bag a brace against Aston Villa, whom he scored against on Boxing Day recently.

Lukaku continued to reveal in depth what he believes he can offer. He said: "I can do whatever aspect he wants from the game, I can run in behind, press, hold the ball up. These are qualities I added to my game throughout the years. I just wanted the opportunity, I got it."

Next up for the Blues is a clash against Brighton as they look to finish the year in a positive manner.

