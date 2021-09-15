Romelu Lukaku Makes Hilarious Antonio Rudiger Admission After Zenit Solo Run

September 15, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Makes Antonio Rudiger Admission After Zenit Victory

A dream for Big Rom.
Chelsea goalscorer Romelu Lukaku has made a funny admission regarding his teammate Antonio Rudiger following Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Zenit in the Champions League.

Lukaku bagged in the 69th minute, heading a Cesar Azpilicueta cross to secure the three points for his side.

Speaking after the match, Lukaku revealed his emotions after seeing Rudiger go on a fantastic solo run.

The defender picked the ball up deep into his own half before gliding past several Zenit players and finding himself on the edge of the Russian's box.

Lukaku was open alongside him and screaming for a pass, that surely would have resulted in a goal.

However, the German had other ideas as he went for glory and blazed a shot wide.

Speaking on the incident, Lukaku laughed and credited the Chelsea fans for Rudiger's run.

He said: "I fed off the atmosphere. I expected the ball from the end [from Antonio Rudiger]!

"It was good for the crowd, it got them going and got us going. I would’ve been the first one to say fair enough, but he should have passed!"

Chelsea will be hoping to make it two wins out of two in the Champions League when they travel to Italy next week to face Juventus.

Lukaku has history with the Italian giants as he and Inter Milan ended years of dominance by winning the Scudetto last season.

