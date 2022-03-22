Skip to main content
Romelu Lukaku Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Admission Amid Serie A Success Last Season

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has made an admission on Cristiano Ronaldo after his Serie A success last season. 

The Blues man returned to the west London side in the summer and became the club's record signing, joining from Inter Milan. 

He won the league title with his former side in the previous campaign, but has struggled to replicate the form he showed in Italy whilst being at Chelsea this season.

imago1010718578h

Speaking in an interview, via Football Italia, Lukaku spoke on the being named as the best Serie A player of last season, as well as the influence of Ronaldo who was playing for Juventus last year.

"The club (Inter) always backed us and so did the fans who I want to thank.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Being ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo is something that doesn’t happen every day. To me, he is one of the best three players in football history. He also brought me to a different level because he does great things.

"I am really happy to be included in the Serie A top XI for last season. I want to thank all those who voted for me and the team that helped me a lot, the coach and his staff. It was the team’s achievement and it’s an honour to be in the top XI."

imago1003337198h

Since making his return to the World and European Champions, Lukaku has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, with 12 goals and two assists to his name.

He scored in the 2-0 win against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday, with Chelsea now facing Crystal Palace in the semi-finals in April.

imago1008014830h
