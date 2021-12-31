Romelu Lukaku Turned Down Manchester City Move Before Chelsea Switch

Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Makes Manchester City Admission Amid Recent 'Unhappy' Comments

Author:

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has made an admission on fellow Premier League title rivals Manchester City amid recent comments suggesting he is unhappy with his situation at the club. 

The Belgian international made a return to the Blues in the summer transfer window from Inter Milan for a club record fee. 

However despite being in west London for just four months, recent comments have revealed that he is unhappy with his situation at the west London side. 

In an interview with Sky Sport Italia, which took place earlier on in December, Lukaku revealed that he turned down the chance to join Manchester City in 2020.

He also revealed that he only decided to return to Chelsea due to his request for a new contract at Inter being denied.

Read More

Lukaku said: "When I was at Inter, at the end of the first year, I turned down an offer from Manchester City which was higher than Chelsea's this summer.

"I did it because it had only been a year, it wasn't the right time to leave and I didn't want to. I wanted to do something good for Inter, because I have to say that Inter saved my career to some extent."

During the same interview, he revealed that he is unhappy at the club by saying: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

