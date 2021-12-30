Romelu Lukaku Criticises Thomas Tuchel's System as He Reveals That He is 'Not Happy' With Chelsea Situation

Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Makes Shocking Admission That He is 'Not Happy' With Chelsea Situation

Author:

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has made a shocking admission, stating that he is not happy with his current situation at the club.

The Blues' record signing has scored in back to back games after returning from Covid-19.

As per Sky Sport via Fabrizio Romano, Lukaku has claimed that he is currently not happy in the club.

Chelsea fans will not be happy as he said: "Physically I am fine. But I'm not happy with the situation at Chelsea. 

"(Thomas) Tuchel has chosen to play with another system - I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional - and I can't give up now."

The scathing criticism of Tuchel's system does not look good for the club, who were on poor form during December, most recenty dropping points at home to Brighton.

Lukaku has had an unlucky first season back at Chelsea, facing an injury lay-off after an impressive start before testing positive for Covid-19 and having to isolate by himself at Christmas.

The comments come after Lukaku sent a message to Tuchel, revealing that they have had conversation on how to best use the striker.

"Me and the coach had a couple of conversations about what he wanted for me," he admitted. "I told him I'm multi-dimensional. It's about having a bit of clarity about how he wants to use me." 

The timing of the comments make for awkwardness at Chelsea, with Tuchel set to speak to the press on Friday ahead of the Blues' clash vs Liverpool on Sunday.

