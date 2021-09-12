Romelu Lukaku Makes Celebration Vow Following Aston Villa Brace

September 12, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Makes Similar Celebration Vow to Eden Hazard Following Aston Villa Brace

No more knee slides.
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has declared that he will not be knee sliding after scoring for the club anymore in a playful joke on social media.

The forward bagged a brace against Aston Villa and performed an unsuccessful kneeslide in celebration.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Lukaku joked that he will not be performing the celebration anymore.

"No more sliding on my knees after yesterday’s celebration…" he wrote.

The striker has started life back at Chelsea in impressive fashion, bagging on his debut against Arsenal before scoring a brace on his home debut against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

The goals were Lukaku's first at the stadium where he departed following his first spell with the club in 2014.

Chelsea secured the re-signing of the Belgian, who returned as a world-class goalscorer following spells at Everton, Manchester Unite and Inter Milan.

Lukaku is yet to coin his own trademark celebration at Chelsea but the Blues have seen him pull out an archery celebration as well as celebrating infront of the corner flag with his new supporters.

The striker revealed that scoring at Stamford Bridge was his childhood dream but after a failed knee slide celebration, the 28-year-old may have to find a new way to celebrate with his news fans.

Lukaku is not the only player to 'retire' the knee slide celebration as Eden Hazard stopped his iconic celebration after injury scare during his time at Chelsea.

