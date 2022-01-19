'Part of the Solution' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Admission

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku isn't the cause of Chelsea's current problems and believes he is part of the solution for the Blues.

The 28-year-old has come under heavy scrutiny following his interview which aired last month, with every minute of every performance coming under the spotlight for review.

Lukaku drew a blank against Manchester City on Saturday despite several openings, and was starved of service during the 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday night.

As long as the problems and poor results continue for Chelsea, Tuchel will continue to be asked about his £97.5 million forward.

The Chelsea head coach wasn't in the mood on Tuesday night and refused to single out the Belgium international and backed the forward.

"I will not talk about single players," replied Tuchel to reporters' questions about Lukaku's performance. "Today isn't about Romelu. There are too many questions about Romelu and too many answers about Romelu. Romelu is by far not the problem, he is part of the solution."

Lukaku was taken off with ten minutes to go when Chelsea made a triple change to try to find a winner, but they failed to do so as the scoreline stayed level.

But the call to make the changes came too late, it was evident they were need at half-time, the 60th minute but Tuchel delayed.

"If I had the impression we needed them earlier I would've done them earlier," explained Tuchel on his reasoning for the late changes. "You never know and time passes by.

"We could've done it earlier but I had to wait to see if Brighton changed their structure, we struggled with Marcos Alonso on a yellow card, so there were reasons not to do it earlier. It's why we did it in the last 15 minutes."

