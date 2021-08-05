Romelu Lukaku: 'Nothing But Love' Ahead of Summer Chelsea Return

Sports Illustrated home
What Romelu Lukaku Has Previously Said About Chelsea Ahead of Stamford Bridge Return

Full of admiration.
Romelu Lukaku is nearing a return to Chelsea this summer with the Blues expected to make another offer for the Belgian.

The 28-year-old had insisted earlier on in the transfer window that he would remain at Inter Milan, however the position has now changed and he is ready to make the move back to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have already had an offer of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso rejected but are preparing another bid to seal the deal for the Belgian.

Lukaku will return for his second spell at the club after leaving for Everton in 2014. He has 'unfinished business' in west London to prove he is the 'real deal'.

Thomas Tuchel wanted a new centre-forward to bolster the frontline for next season as they eye a Premier League title challenge and Lukaku appears to be filling the void.

And Lukaku will fit right in at Stamford Bridge after his previous comments about the Blues.

Back in February, Lukaku commented on his first spell at Chelsea and has 'nothing but love' for the Blues.

"Nothing but love. They gave me an opportunity to come to the Premier League as a kid. You can’t have everything in life and i’m cool with that. I’m glad that experience got me to where I am today."

Tuchel refused to comment on the 28-year-old's move to the club but he could only do so with a smile on his face.

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation," said the Chelsea boss on Wednesday night after the 2-2 draw against Spurs.

A deal is hoped to be done in the next couple of days ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal next Wednesday.

