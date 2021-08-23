Romelu Lukaku: 'Physically I'm 100%' After Netting On Chelsea Debut

Romelu Lukaku insists he is at peak physical condition after scoring on his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

The 28-year-old marked his return to west London with his first goal inside 15 minutes at the Emirates which saw Chelsea go onto beat their London counterparts 2-0 in north London.

Lukaku bullied Arsenal's centre-backs and tapped home Reece James' cross, Chelsea's other goalscorer, to shush and silence the home crowd as Thomas Tuchel's side clinched victory and their second of the Premier League season.

He's only had a week with his teammates and Tuchel knows he is only just getting started with the best yet to come for the Belgium international.

Lukaku has slotted in well with his new teammates and environment since the switch from Italy and Inter Milan, stating he is in top physical condition which only bodes well ahead of their next outing against Liverpool at Anfield.

What Romelu Lukaku said

"There are a lot of young people that I knew from the training centre, so the integration was quick," he told RMC Sport. "I have never played in a team that presses so high, but it's good for me. Physically, I am 100%."

What else did Romelu Lukaku say?

"I’m very happy with the win," he added to Sky Sports. "We played really well, we dominated. We could have scored more but to be honest, coming here, with this performance, we have to be happy.

"It’s good to start like this. I worked hard throughout the week, the team worked hard throughout the week. We knew it was a big, big game for us. Everybody was watching us and we did well. As an individual I tried to help the team, I said I wanted to add something different to the team - hopefully I did. I want to continue to do that to help the team win, that’s the most important thing."

