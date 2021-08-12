Romelu Lukaku on His Relationship With The Club That 'Means so Much' Following Chelsea Return

Romelu Lukaku has opened up on the relationship that he has with Chelsea after competing a record transfer from Inter Milan.

The forward has returned to the club after his departure in 2014 as Thomas Tuchel finally adds his man to the squad.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Lukaku discussed the relationship that he has with his boyhood club Chelsea.

He said: "The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling."

The 28-year-old returns to Stamford Bridge on a five year deal with the fee believed to be in the region of £97.5 million, making the Belgian Chelsea's most expensive signing.

Since departing the Blues in 2014, Lukaku has spent time with Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Last season the forward led Inter to the Serie A title under former Blue Antonio Conte and it was believed that he wanted to stay in Italy until Chelsea came calling.

What else was said?

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the Blues director Marina Granovskaia said: "Romelu Lukaku is quite simply one of the world’s best strikers and goalscorers. We are absolutely delighted to be bringing him back to the club he loves, and are excited to be adding his talent to our Champions League-winning squad.

"We are of course looking to build on last season’s success, and Lukaku will play a big role in achieving our targets. I’m sure all Chelsea fans will join me in saying welcome home, Romelu!"

