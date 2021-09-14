Romelu Lukaku on Zenit Win: 'I’m Really Happy With Win & Really Happy With The Goal'

September 14, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea's Narrow Win Over Zenit St Petersburg After Scoring Decisive Goal

The match winner once again.
Romelu Lukaku was delighted to score the only goal which saw Chelsea win their opening group game of their 2021/22 Champions League campaign.

The 28-year-old helped the Blues to all three points in west London on Tuesday night after heading past Stanislav Kritsyuk in the 69th minute from close range to break the deadlock and kick their European campaign off with a win. 

Chelsea struggled to break through the Russian side as they defended resolutely and frustrated the home crowd.

But the Champions League holders managed to find a way to win, this time through their new signing and the Belgium international couldn't hide his happiness at full-time after netting the winning goal.

What Romelu Lukaku said

"I fed off the atmosphere," said Lukaku post-match to BT Sport. "I expected the ball from the end (from Antonio Rudiger) It was good for the crowd, it got them going and got us going. I would’ve been the first one to say fair enough.

"One game at a time. Today was the first game. We have a difficult game on the weekend against Spurs so let’s look at that.

"It feels really good. I’m really happy with the win. We kept the game under control. We have to keep growing.I think today was a better performance than on the weekend. I’m really happy with the win and really happy with the goal."

