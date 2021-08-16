Romelu Lukaku Outlines Chelsea Ambitions Ahead of Second Debut For The Club

Romelu Lukaku has discussed his ambitions at Chelsea and why he chose to sign for the Blues following his club-record transfer from Inter Milan.

The forward was announced last week as he completed his £97.5 million return to Chelsea.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Lukaku highlighted his ambitions.

The 28-year-old said: "I don’t really talk about my personal ambitions but they lean with the club’s ambitions. That’s why I came back.

"Chelsea wants to keep winning, keep growing as a club and really dominate in England and Europe.

"That’s something that I wanted and I’m here now so it’s up to me to help the team achieve its potential."

Chelsea lifted the Champions League trophy last season and Lukaku is looking to help the Blues retain their title as well as mount a Premier League title challenge under Thomas Tuchel this season.

Lukaku is in line to make his Premier League debut for the Blues against Arsenal on matchday two of the season and the striker confirmed that he is ready to play.

"I’m ready so it’s just about getting into the team and trying to prove myself to the coaches that if I’m needed, I can play. We all have to compete throughout the week to earn our starting spot." he said.

Thomas Tuchel also hinted that Lukaku would be available for selection against the Gunners.

The Blues will be looking for a positive result at the Emirates and Lukaku will want to mark the occassion with a goal.



