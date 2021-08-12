Romelu Lukaku Outlines Plans & Ambitions For Success at Chelsea

Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku has outlined his plans and ambitions for his time at the club after signing a five-year deal.

The striker returns to Chelsea after seven years away from the club.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Lukaku has outlined his ambitions for the future in blue.

He said: "The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together."

After weeks of negotiating following heavy interest, Chelsea agreed a deal with Inter to seal Lukaku's return to Stamford Bridge, with the fee believed to be around £97.5 million.

Chelsea's target was to bring in a world class centre-forward this summer, it was their priority and plan. Lukaku was among a host of names including Erling Haaland and Harry Kane but the Belgian is the one they acquired.

The forward took to social media to discuss his emotions after returning to Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping for Lukaku to recreate his goalscoring for that saw Inter Milan lift the Serie A title with the Belgian at the head of their attack.

What else was said?

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the Blues director said: "Romelu Lukaku is quite simply one of the world’s best strikers and goalscorers. We are absolutely delighted to be bringing him back to the club he loves, and are excited to be adding his talent to our Champions League-winning squad.

"We are of course looking to build on last season’s success, and Lukaku will play a big role in achieving our targets. I’m sure all Chelsea fans will join me in saying welcome home, Romelu!"

Lukaku is delighted to be back in west London, adding: "I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club. It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature."



