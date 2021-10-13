Romelu Lukaku Praised for 'Completing' Chelsea Journey Following Stamford Bridge Return

Former Chelsea loan technical coach Eddie Newton has heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku for returning to Chelsea and 'completing' his journey.

The 28-year-old spent time away from the club, on loan at West Brom and Everton, before departing on a permanent transfer.

However, he has now returned as a world-class forward and, speaking to Goal, Newton has praised the forward for coming back to Stamford Bridge.

Newton said: "He was a great kid with bundles of enthusiasm who wanted to impress. He was sometimes too desperate to impress that it went against him.

"I think he needed to come out of Chelsea and learn his craft elsewhere, which he did on loan at West Brom. My former team-mate Steve Clarke was looking after him."

His impressive spell in the midlands earned Lukaku several admirers, including Roberto Martinez's Everton, who he would move to on loan and then sign for permanently.

Next up came a move to Manchester United before former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte took him to Inter Milan, where he would impress and earn a move back to Stamford Bridge.

Newton continued: "He is now back at Chelsea, more mature and a senior player who can play with his back to goal and score. He is now ready to complete that journey and fair play to him. A lot of hard work went into where he is now."

