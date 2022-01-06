'Done Everything They Can' - Romelu Lukaku Praises Chelsea Teammates For Helping Him Settle at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has praised his Chelsea teammates for helping him settle at the club.

The Blues striker returned to west London in a club record fee from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window, having previously been there from 2011 to 2014.

However the Belgian international has been the subject of controversy in recent weeks due to comments suggesting he was unhappy at the club, with manager Thomas Tuchel dropping him from the squad in their Premier League draw against Liverpool.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Lukaku revealed how his teammates at the club have helped him to settle since his return.

"It's been good to be honest because my teammates help me a lot. The group has done everything they can to make sure I settle in well. The only thing I miss is my family.

"My mum, my two boys at home. They're the persons I miss the most but they are moving in soon. Hopefully then I can enjoy life a bit more."

Lukaku issued an apology to Chelsea fans after he revealed he was unhappy with his situation at the club, as well as speculation he was ready to return to his former club Inter after just four months in England.

The striker made his return to the side against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, with the Blues winning 2-0 in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz's early finish and Ben Davies' own goal have given Chelsea the advantage ahead of the second leg against their London rivals.

