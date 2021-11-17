Romelu Lukaku Provides Chelsea Fitness Update Ahead of Leicester City Clash

Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Provides Three-Word Chelsea Fitness Update Ahead of Leicester City Clash

Author:

Romelu Lukaku has provided another fitness update ahead of his Chelsea return from an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old has been since October 20 after twisting his ankle in the first half of their 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo at Stamford Bridge.

He has been sidelined ever since but started to make strides to return to action as he took to the grass during the international break at Cobham.

As players return to the training ground from their national camps, Lukaku was back with the squad on Monday prior to their Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. 

On Wednesday, he was out on the pitches once again but it appeared he was training on his own with the ball which could mean he still isn't fully ready to make his return just yet. 

He took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to offer an update on his return, writing: "Step by step.."

Chelsea also welcomed back Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount to training for the Foxes encounter handing Thomas Tuchel a boost for his team selection to face Brendan Rodgers' side.

Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic are both expected to remain out for the Blues as domestic football returns this weekend.

