Romelu Lukaku Provides Chelsea Injury Update Ahead of Expected Return

Romelu Lukaku has provided an update regarding his injury as the club record signing takes to Twitter to reveal he is back running.

The Belgian returned to Chelsea after his departure in 2014 and had a fine start to his second spell at Stamford Bridge before the goals dried up.

Taking to Twitter, Lukaku revealed that he is 'running today' as he recovers from the injury.

He wrote: "Running today let’s see how that goes".

It was previously reported that Lukaku was set to miss up to four weeks of the season after twisting his ankle against Malmo weeks ago, and a return looks likely following the November international break.

He won a penalty for the Blues after being taken down but the challenge left his hobbling off and now he is set for time on the sidelines.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea were without a recognised centre-forward for several game, with Timo Werner also carrying a hamstring injury and expected to return at the same time as Lukaku.

It is unclear as to whether the pair will be available for Chelsea's clash against Leicester City on November 20, after the break but it does look likely that they will not feature against Burnley on the weekend.

Thomas Tuchel will deliver an update ahead of the Blues' clash with Burnley on Saturday.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube