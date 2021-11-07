Romelu Lukaku Provides Four-Word Fitness Update Ahead of Chelsea Return

Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea's Cobham training ground on Sunday to continue his road to recovery from an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old has been out since the middle of October with an ankle injury after coming off injured in the first half of Chelsea's 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo on October 20.

Lukaku has been sidelined ever since with Thomas Tuchel not wanting to put a date on Lukaku's return to the side.

Chelsea missed the Belgium international against Burnley ahead of the international break which will see Lukaku remain at the club for the two weeks.

Lukaku will have time to ensure he gets back to full fitness as Chelsea aim to welcome him back to the side for their league clash away to Leicester City on November 20.

He posted an update of his recovery schedule with a four-word tweet on Sunday.

"Let's get this work," he wrote on Twitter.

The Blues forward then posted later on in the afternoon after he finished his session at Cobham, adding: "Finished for today… time to go home and watch the rest of these games."

Prior to Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Burnley, Tuchel spoke on Lukaku's return and confirmed their plans for the forward.

"We have the national break now then we will be more clear. We will use the time and see what is going on during the second week of the national break. If you ask me the question and I can be more precise than now. We will use the break, have every day treatment for him."

