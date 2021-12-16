Romelu Lukaku Provides Injury Update Ahead of Everton Clash & Following Chelsea Lay-Off

Chelsea striker and club record signing Romelu Lukaku has provided an injury update ahead of the Blues' clash against Everton on Thursday.

The Belgian picked up an injury to his hamstring before the November international break and is still coming back to full match fitness.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Lukaku has opened up about his injury and returning to his best for the Blues.

IMAGO / Russian Look

He said: "It was very frustrating.

"In the game I was doing well, but that’s football. Luckily the injuries I have had throughout my career have been contact injuries. I really look after myself and do the right things to be available all the time.

"It was a bad tackle, but it could have been much worse. The first week coming back on the training pitch was a little bit tough. You run a bit different, but after that once you are confident again you take it onto another level."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 28-year-old continued to explain how he feels he is ready to be back to his best for Chelsea.

"I’m feeling back to my best and now it’s up to the manager to make a decision. For the last 10 days I’ve been 100 per cent. I just keep on working on the training ground, showing myself every day, and I’m waiting for my chance now." he said.

The Blues will be hoping that Lukaku can return to goalscoring ways as they look to push on and challenge at the top of the Premier League table.

