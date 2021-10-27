Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea Reaching Carabao Cup Quarter Final Following Southampton Win

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has taken to social media to react to the Blues' Carabao Cup round of 16 victory against Southampton.

The penalty shoot-out win sees Thomas Tuchel's side progress into the quarter final stage of the competition as they look for their first piece of domestic silverware under the German.

Taking to Twitter, Lukaku posted a picture in the Chelsea dressing room after the match.

He wrote "Gang." as he posted a picture with Hakim Ziyech, Antonio Rudiger, Mateo Kovacic and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The match was calling out for Lukaku, who sat out with an injury, as Chelsea only scored a single goal.

The stiker would likely have taken a penalty if he was on the pitch also but luckily, thanks to Kepa Arrizabalaga's penalty heroics, the Blues did not need Lukaku as they progressed into the quarter finals.

There is no set date for Lukaku's return to the Chelsea squad yet after he suffered an injury against Malmo but the Blues will want their main man back sooner rather than later as they look to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table.

Tuchel's side travel to Newcastle on the weekend looking to extend their lead in first position.

