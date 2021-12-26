Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea's Victory Over Aston Villa

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has reacted to his side's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa after he came on at half-time to be voted Man of the Match.

The Belgian headed Chelsea ahead just six minutes after his introduction and won a penalty in added time to seal the win.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Lukaku discussed his emotions after the 3-1 victory.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked to summarise the performance, he said: "I think I needed a performance like this today. It's been difficult. Every footballer wants to be on the pitch. The manager has his reasons but I kept working hard. It was good for us to win today. For myself personally I am happy with my performance. I have to push on.

"We are the hunters now. The last results for us are not the best. Now we have to chase. Every game for us now until the end of the season is a final. We have to treat them like finals. We have to push on and keep chasing."

The forward will hope to have done enough to earn a start as the Blues face Brighton on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Having recovered from Covid-19 and completed his period of isolation, Lukaku was trusted to lead the line in the second-half and did not disappoint, showing just why Chelsea smashed their club record transfer fee to bring him back to the club from Inter Milan.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube