Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea's Victory Over Aston Villa

Author:

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has reacted to his side's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa after he came on at half-time to be voted Man of the Match.

The Belgian headed Chelsea ahead just six minutes after his introduction and won a penalty in added time to seal the win.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Lukaku discussed his emotions after the 3-1 victory.

imago1008858280h

When asked to summarise the performance, he said: "I think I needed a performance like this today. It's been difficult. Every footballer wants to be on the pitch. The manager has his reasons but I kept working hard. It was good for us to win today. For myself personally I am happy with my performance. I have to push on.

Read More

"We are the hunters now. The last results for us are not the best. Now we have to chase. Every game for us now until the end of the season is a final. We have to treat them like finals. We have to push on and keep chasing."

The forward will hope to have done enough to earn a start as the Blues face Brighton on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Having recovered from Covid-19 and completed his period of isolation, Lukaku was trusted to lead the line in the second-half and did not disappoint, showing just why Chelsea smashed their club record transfer fee to bring him back to the club from Inter Milan.

 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008858279h
News

Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea's Victory Over Aston Villa

10 seconds ago
imago1008858279h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

3 minutes ago
imago1008858285h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

12 minutes ago
imago1008858279h
Match Coverage

Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: Jorginho & Romelu Lukaku Seal Turnaround to End Boxing Day Hoodoo

37 minutes ago
imago1008762299h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008767595h
News

Thomas Tuchel Highlights Importance of N'Golo Kante for Chelsea

3 hours ago
imago1008822404h
Features/Opinions

'Need a Win' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Aston Villa

3 hours ago
imago1008474328h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

3 hours ago