Romelu Lukaku's 'Excited' and 'Ready to Deliver' for Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku is ready to prove himself at Chelsea this season after returning to the club for a second stint.

The 28-year-old initially left in 2014 but arrived back in west London this summer for a club-record £97.5 million fee from Inter Milan.

He is expected to make his second debut for the club against Arsenal this weekend on Sunday at the Emirates, and Lukaku has been reflecting on his development since leaving Chelsea seven years ago.

Chelsea FC

The Belgian forward is 'looking forward' to playing in the Premier League once again and knows what it takes to deliver. He's ready for the expectation and knows his performances on the pitch will do the talking.

What Romelu Lukaku said

"I think the move could have happened a few years ago when I was 23 or 24, but looking back, you have to be honest with yourself, and I don't know if it would have had the same impact like I have now," Lukaku told Sky Sports ahead of the clash against Arsenal.

"Now is the right time. I'm much more mature, much more aware of the stuff happening on the football pitch, I'm a father outside of it as well now so I have a lot more responsibility. Leadership skills, I achieved that, now I just have to let my work on the pitch do the talking.

"I'm ready. If you look at my last three transfers, it's basically the same story all the time. Now here, it is the same thing, so why should I put unnecessary pressure? I know the drill, I've been in the game for 12 years, I know the expectations.

"So it doesn't make sense to me to start overthinking stuff. Football just stays football. I'm a very self-motivated guy, I'm a guy that's very intelligent in the how to prepare my game and find a way to help my team. The only thing for me is to drive to win even more, because after winning last year, why should it stop now? So I want to keep doing that.

"It's all about preparation and now I'm just trying to prepare myself in the best way possible. Physically, I'm fit and those two years in Italy helped me to get better physically, getting stronger.

"I can't wait. I'm very excited because the Premier League has improved, all the team got better, the players got better so it's going to be a very competitive year this year."

More Chelsea Coverage

