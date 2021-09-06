Romelu Lukaku Receives Injury Scare Ahead of Aston Villa Clash Following International Duty

September 6, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Receives Injury Scare Following International Duty

A blow for the Blues.
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is a doubt for the Blues' Premier League fixture against Aston Villa and will undergo a scan before returning to training.

The forward was on fine goalscoring form for his country, netting three in two games.

Speaking to HLN via Nizaar Kinsella, Lukaku confirmed that he will undergo a scan ahead of his return to Chelsea.

The forward has been released early from his national side after picking up a yellow card and receiving a suspension, meaning that he will not travel to Russia with his national team.

However, he will not return to Cobham straight away as he needs to undergo a scan.

He said: "I'll have a scan of my thigh first. I have been struggling with a minor issue for a while. Then I will return to Chelsea."

The striker collected his 100th cap for Beligum and scored his 67th goal for his country against the Czech Republic. The goal was his 50th in his last 50 games for Belgium.

Lukaku will be hoping to be fit to make his second home debut for Chelsea as the Blues face Aston Villa in the Premier League, looking to extend their unbeaten run at the start of the season.

The Belgian scored on his debut against Arsenal and put in a good performance against Liverpool and will be hoping to keep up his fine form as the Blues look to challenge at the top end of the Premier League this season.

