Romelu Lukaku: Reception From Chelsea Fans on Debut Was Great

August 23, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Dreams Come True After Chelsea Fans' Great Reception' Following £97.5M Return

Romelu Lukaku had a debut to remember for Chelsea after scoring against Arsenal in their 2-0 win on Sunday afternoon.

The 28-year-old got his second Blues spell off to a flying start as he scored from close range at the Emirates to seal a perfect debut following his £97.5 million switch from Inter Milan

Lukaku's celebration will be one to look back fondly on. Scoring against a London rival, shushing the crowd before being embraced by his teammates at the Emirates. 

The Chelsea supporters who made the short trip across the capital were in jubilant mood seeing their record signing get on the scoresheet after just 15 minutes. 

His name was sung loudly and at full-time the Belgian was appreciated by the away support in the corner of the stadium in north London. 

Lukaku will remember the reception, something he has dreamt of since the age of 10.

What Romelu Lukaku said

"It was great," said Lukaku on the reception from the Chelsea fans against Arsenal, "something that I dreamt of for many, many years - since I was 10 years old. To have those fans not supporting only me but the team. To be able to be part of this is great, I’ve always wanted this. I want this to continue. Today was a good win but we have to recover for the next game."

