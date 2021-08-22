August 22, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Reflects on Goalscoring Debut as Chelsea Beat Arsenal

The Belgian had a grin on his face.
Romelu Lukaku has positively reflected on his goalscoring debut as Chelsea faced Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Belgian scored 15 minutes in and was voted man of the match in an impressive performance.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the victory, Lukaku reflected on his goalscoring debut.

"I’m very happy with the win. We played really well, we dominated. We could have scored more but to be honest, coming here, with this performance, we have to be happy." he said.

Lukaku continued: "I think you saw a part (of my best performances). Not only from me but the team, the team adapted really well. I asked a lot of questions to the players and they helped me, they made life comfortable for me. I wasn’t stressed when I came into the game. I was very focused, there was one thing on my mind - win the game. We did that today and I’m delighted for the club, for the fans. Let’s keep building."

Lukaku could have bagged a brace on his return to the club but was denied by a fine save from Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.

Speaking on the chance, he said: "There were good goalkeepers in the league, it was a great save.

 I think the cross from Mason (Mount) was brilliant, the header was good but the save was also really good. In general, for the neutral supporter, it was a great action."

The forward got off to the best possible start with a goalscoring debut win and will be looking to take his form into Chelsea's next match, away at Anfield next weekend.

