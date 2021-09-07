‘Don’t Ever Compare Me to Him’ - Romelu Lukaku Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Admission

September 7, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Refuses to Draw Comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo

High praise from Big Rom.
Chelsea and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku has refused to be drawn into comparisons with Manchester United's latest signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair both completed returns to former clubs from the Serie A as Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United in the last week of the transfer deadline whilst Lukaku signed for the Blues from Inter Milan.

Speaking on the Portugal star, Lukaku refused to be compared to the forward.

Lukaku Ronny

"Don’t ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never. (He) is, for me, in the top three best players in the history of football. I’m not going to rank him from first to third but he’s in there. What he's achieved... is something exceptional." he said.

The pair led the Serie A goalscoring charts last season as Ronaldo bagged 29 goals. Lukaku was just five goals shy of the ex-Juventus star on 24, but the Belgian beat Ronaldo's side to lift the title with Inter.

The striker's will once again batte it out for a golden boot award as Ronaldo followed Lukaku's return to Chelsea with a sensational move back to Manchester United within the closing days of the transfer window.

However, he did not want to get drawn into comparisons due to his high respect held for Ronaldo.

